Two horses killed, one injured in US 50 crash

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A car crashed into three horses on U.S. Highway 50 in Ford County early Monday morning.

Ford County Fire and EMS got the report around 1:45 a.m. of a vehicle hitting a horse.

When fire and EMS workers got to the scene, they treated the occupants of the car for “very minor injuries.”

They learned the car actually hit three horses. Two of the horses died in the crash. The third one is injured.

The Ford County Fire and EMS Facebook page does not include any other information, including exactly where the crash happened.

LATEST STORIES: