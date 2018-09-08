Kansas

Two Hurt in Sumner County Crash

The Crash Occurred Just Before 5am Saturday

Posted: Sep 08, 2018 09:55 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 09:55 AM CDT

Sumner County (KSNW) - Two males were seriously injured in a one-car rollover accident early Saturday morning.  The Sumner County Sheriff's Office tells KSN that the crash occurred in the 300 block of SW Road, just outside the town of Wellington, at about 4:55am. They were taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita in serious condition.  

