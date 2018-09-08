Two Hurt in Sumner County Crash
The Crash Occurred Just Before 5am Saturday
Sumner County (KSNW) - Two males were seriously injured in a one-car rollover accident early Saturday morning. The Sumner County Sheriff's Office tells KSN that the crash occurred in the 300 block of SW Road, just outside the town of Wellington, at about 4:55am. They were taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita in serious condition.
