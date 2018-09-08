Two Hurt in Sumner County Crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sumner County (KSNW) - Two males were seriously injured in a one-car rollover accident early Saturday morning. The Sumner County Sheriff's Office tells KSN that the crash occurred in the 300 block of SW Road, just outside the town of Wellington, at about 4:55am. They were taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita in serious condition.