Two injured in rollover on I-135 ramp

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Troopers say a ramp in north Wichita will be closed until at least 5 p.m. after an accident that injured two people.

The accident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Friday on the ramp from westbound K-96 to southbound I-135.

K-96 and I-135

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer drove off the left side of the ramp. It struck several KDOT signs and then rolled over.

Two people were in the cab and were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The tractor-trailer was hauling dog supplies.

The KHP has closed the ramp until crews can unload the trailer and then remove the truck.

Traffic can go north on I-135 or exit on Hydraulic.

