TURPIN, Okla. (KSNW) — Two people have died and two others are in critical condition after a crash that took place in Oklahoma.

According to the crash report, it happened on Sunday, February 27 just after 2:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 83 at N1190, or approximately 8.15 miles north of Turpin, Okla. in Beaver County.

What caused the crash and how it happened is still under investigation.

The driver of a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander has not been identified. They were transported in critical condition to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kan., and then flown to Wesley Hospital in Wichita, Kan.

The first passenger of the car, 23-year-old Araceli Anchondo, of Garden City, Kan., was taken in critical condition to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kan. and then flown to Wesley Hospital in Wichita, Kan.

The second passenger, 23-year-old Itzel Anai Guaderrama-Ornelas, of Ulysses, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The third passenger, 26-year-old Samuel Jacob Hurtado, of Liberal, Kan., was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of another vehicle that was involved was not injured.