KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)– Two people died following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Platte County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Interstate 435 near 45 Highway.

MSHP confirms with FOX4 two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the highway patrol, the driver of a 2002 Mazda Protege was traveling in reverse on I-435 when a 2015 Nissan Sentra struck the Mazda from behind.

MHP said the driver and occupant of the Mazda died in the collision.

The driver and the occupant was been identified as 57-year-old Karin Breen of Kansas City, Missouri and 46-year-old Studd Leach of Manhattan, Kansas.

The crash closed southbound I-435 past 45 Highway for several hours. MSHP reported the highway was back open around 8:30 p.m.