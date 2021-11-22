Two Kansas City officers injured, suspect killed during shots fired incident near 57th and I-70

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two officers with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department were injured and a suspect was killed during an incident Monday afternoon.

Police first received reports around 2:30 p.m. of an individual standing in the middle of the street looking at the sky and jumping in front of traffic near North 57th Street and Interstate 70.

When officers arrived on scene, a struggle over an officer’s gun led to shots being fired, according to KCKPD.

Two officers are being treated for minor injuries at area hospitals.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died. He has not been identified at this time.

Suspect has died. There was a struggle over an officer’s gun and it discharged. — Russell Colburn (@RColburnnews) November 22, 2021

The investigation is ongoing by KCKPD and the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will have more details tonight on FOX4 News at 5 & 6.