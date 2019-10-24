Two Kansas men indicted on trafficking charges after being caught with 35 lbs. of meth

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two men living in Kansas were indicted Wednesday on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine.

The investigation began when the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped a truck carrying automobiles and discovered 35 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to court records, a trooper stopped a car carrier on October 9, 2019, in Meade, Kan. The trooper found 35 pounds of methamphetamine in the gas tank of a white Buick the truck was carrying.

The car was scheduled for delivery to a Dollar General store in Kansas City, Kan., and DEA agents arranged to conduct a controlled delivery to that destination with a portion of the drugs. The two defendants were arrested when they attempted to take possession of the Buick.

Jovanny Medina, 22-years-old, and Aron Rodriguez-Posada, 45-years-old, both of Kansas City, were charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Medina was charged with three counts of distributing methamphetamine. In addition, Rodriguez-Posada, a citizen of Mexico, was charged with one count of unlawfully re-entering the United States after being deported and one count of making false statements to the FBI.

If convicted, both men could face the following penalties:

Conspiracy : Not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million.

: Not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million. Distributing methamphetamine : Not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million.

: Not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million. Attempted distribution of methamphetamine : Not less than 10 years in and a fine up to $10 million.

: Not less than 10 years in and a fine up to $10 million. Unlawful re-entry : Up to two years and a fine up to $250,000.

: Up to two years and a fine up to $250,000. False statement : Up to five years and a fine up to $250,000.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Kansas City Metro Strike Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania is prosecuting.