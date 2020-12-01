Two Kansas rivers may be designated as critical habitat for a tiny fish

This undated photo provided by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish shows a peppered chub. The U.S, Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to list the small minnow-like fish as an endangered species and designate parts of rivers in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and New Mexico as its critical habitat. The agency on Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020, published the proposal in the Federal Register. (New Mexico Department of Game and Fish via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP/KSNW) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to list a small minnow-like fish known as the peppered chub as an endangered species and designate parts of rivers in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico as its critical habitat.

Map from FederalRegister.gov.

The proposed critical habitat designation includes approximately 1,068 river miles in the four states, including portions of the Cimarron River and the Ninnescah River in Kansas.

The agency on Tuesday published the proposal in the Federal Register. The proposal says the fish, once found in each of the four states and in Colorado, is now found only in one river from New Mexico into Texas and rivers in Kansas and Oklahoma must also be protected to ensure they could be relocated, if necessary, to prevent extinction.

To read the full report in the Federal Register, visit: Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants; Endangered Species Status for the Peppered Chub and Designation of Critical Habitat.

The public is invited to comment and submit information for 60 days. The link also includes how to do that.