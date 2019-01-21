Kansas

Two killed in southeast Kansas collision

Posted: Jan 21, 2019 09:24 AM CST

Updated: Jan 21, 2019 10:02 AM CST

PARSONS, Kan. (KSNW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a man and woman were killed in a collision early Monday in southeast Kansas. 

The crash happened two miles east of Parsons on U.S. 400. 

A 2001 GMC Sierra pickup was heading westbound and crossed the center line striking an eastbound 2003 Dodge Ram pickup head-on.

The driver of the GMC, 21-year-old Joli S. Hutto of Mound Valley, died. The driver of the Dodge, 62-year-old Charles J. Wass of Parsons, also died from injuries in the collision. 

Both drivers were not wearing their seatbelts according to the KHP report. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center