Two killed in southeast Kansas collision

PARSONS, Kan. (KSNW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a man and woman were killed in a collision early Monday in southeast Kansas.

The crash happened two miles east of Parsons on U.S. 400.

A 2001 GMC Sierra pickup was heading westbound and crossed the center line striking an eastbound 2003 Dodge Ram pickup head-on.

The driver of the GMC, 21-year-old Joli S. Hutto of Mound Valley, died. The driver of the Dodge, 62-year-old Charles J. Wass of Parsons, also died from injuries in the collision.

Both drivers were not wearing their seatbelts according to the KHP report.