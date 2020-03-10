Two people quarantined in Shawnee County for COVID-19 observation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Shawnee County Health Department is monitoring two individuals Tuesday who may have had exposure to coronavirus from their recent travels to places where the virus has been demonstrated.

The two people are symptom-free, but have been asked to stay at home in quarantine. Shawnee County Health officials are having regular communication with them to assess for fever presence or lower respiratory symptoms.

There are no current Persons Under Investigation (PUI) for coronavirus or confirmed cases in Shawnee County.