Three people seriously injured in Gray County multi-vehicle crash

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A vehicle crash on US 50/400 east of Pierceville in Gray County resulted in three people sustaining serious injuries and traffic being stalled for over an hour Monday evening. The crash happened around 7 p.m. at U50 at mile marker 85.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, a Dodge Challenger was westbound on U50, making a passing movement and collided with a Mazda MPV. The Mazda was eastbound on U50, and collided with the Dodge Challenger. A Chevy Impala was eastbound on U50 and collided with the Mazda.

The driver and passenger in the Dodge Challenger both sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The driver in the Mazda suffered minor injuries, but the passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

