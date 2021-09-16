Two women dead after Pawnee County crash

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Pawnee County left two women dead Thursday morning.

The accident happened at 6:30 a.m. on K-156 at milepost 95.5, or 4.5 miles west of Larned.

The driver of a Chevy Suburban, 28-year-old Darah Kemp of Nekima, was headed eastbound on K-156 when she drove onto the south shoulder and partially into the south ditch. Kemp drove out of the ditch and lost control, crossing the center line into the westbound lane.

A Dodge Grand Caravan headed westbound on K-156, driven by 60-year-old Melissa Higginbotham of Larned, struck the passenger side of Kemp’s Suburban.

Both cars came to a stop in the westbound lane, partially on the shoulder.

Both Kemp and Higginbotham were pronounced dead at the scene.