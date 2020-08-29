Two women pinned in vehicle after collision in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County Dispatch has confirmed two women are pinned inside a vehicle east of Rose Hill.

It occurred just after 4 p.m. Saturday. Emergency crews on scene are attempting to safely remove the two females pinned inside the vehicle after it hit a tree east of SW 170th.

“Lost control and ended up on the ditch on the north side of the roadway,” said Kevin Kichler, Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The women are believed to have sustained serious injuries but the extents of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Officials say the two women will be transported to Wesley Medical Center, one by air and the other by ambulance.

KSN crews are heading to the scene to bring you more details on this story. Go to KSN.com for information as it develops.