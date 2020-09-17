U.S. Attorney: $500,000 grant to YWCA to help protect women

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A $500,000 federal grant to YWCA of Northeast Kansas will help the agency serve victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Thursday.

The grant comes from the Department of Justice’s Office of Violence Against Women (OVW) through its Rural Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, and Stalking Program. The OVW issued a grant notification this week saying YWCA of Northeast Kansas and its partner Jana’s Campaign will use this award to enhance and expand access to direct advocacy services to victims and survivors in Brown, Jackson, and Wabaunsee counties.

Other goals include increasing awareness and understanding of domestic violence, sexual assault dating violence, and stalking for youth through outreach and training in schools, youth programs, and community meetings on healthy relationships and stalking.

Grant funds will be used to support three full-time and one part-time staff position, provide crisis counseling and individual counseling and support groups, assistance with Protections from Abuse and Protection from Stalking Orders, provide case management, advocacy with medical, court, and social service systems and provide school- and youth-based prevention programs.

