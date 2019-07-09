U.S. Department of Transportation awards grant to Liberal airport

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $477 million in airport infrastructure grants, the third allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program funding for airports across the United States.

In Kansas, Liberal Mid-America Regional Airport will receive $1,494,041 to install perimeter fencing.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Kansas will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

A total of 276 grants to 264 airports in 44 states, the Pacific Islands, and the District of Columbia, will be rewarded.

Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said the funding increases the airports’ safety emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airport’s region.