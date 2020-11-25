ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) – Ulysses Police Department announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that an 11-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to her face Tuesday evening and was transported to a nearby hospital.
According to Ulysses police, officers responded to a reported shooting call in the 1300 block of east Oklahoma around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers found an 11-year-old girl who had suffered a gunshot wound to her face. She was transported to a hospital by Grant County EMS.
Police say a 13-year-old teenage boy was handling a firearm and was at the residence when it discharged and struck the 11-year-old girl.
The investigation is ongoing.
LATEST POSTS:
- Ulysses Police: 11 year-old girl shot in the face Tuesday
- First at-home coronavirus test: What you need to know
- Meghan Markle reveals she had miscarriage in the summer
- NFL player Isaiah Crowell gives back to his hometown
- Utah monolith already attracting crowds – locals worried about people’s safety and damage to the land