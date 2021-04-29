Ulysses teen shot in the face, KBI investigating

ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) — A 14-year-old boy from Ulysses is in a Wichita hospital after being shot in the face Wednesday evening.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Ulysses Police Department are investigating how it happened.

A Ulysses resident called 911 after hearing shots fired in the Russ Binney Park around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot to his face.

The police department requested KBI’s assistance, and KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

The KBI says their preliminary information is that six teenagers, four boys and two girls, were spending time in the park when a handgun went off. They say the handgun was in the possession of one of the teens.

EMS took the teen to Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital. From there, he was flow to Ascension Via Christi in Wichita. The teen is currently in critical condition.

The KBI says its investigation is ongoing and it will not release any other details at this time.