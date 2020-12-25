University archivist plans podcast on Black Kansas churches

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An archivist at the University of Kansas plans to launch a four-part podcast next year focused on telling the current stories of Black churches in northeast Kansas.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Patricia Cecil developed the “Faith in the Free State” project and recently received a $10,000 grant from the nonprofit Humanities Kansas. She decided to focus on Black churches in the region after witnessing renewed racial justice activism over the summer and knowing how churches have adapted to new ways of gathering because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two podcast episodes would debut in early summer 2021 and two more in late summer or early fall 2021.

