Untouched native prairie draws visitors, preserves history

WAMEGO, Kan. (AP) – An expanse of untouched native prairie grass has been transformed into a destination for those who want to walk across the tallgrass that greeted settlers.
The Manhattan Mercury reports that Mount Mitchell Prairie Guards hope to preserve, protect and promote this area a few miles south of Wamego and east of a bend in the Kansas River as one of the few places left in the world to walk through untouched native prairie grass.
They hope to one day see recognized with a dedicated interpretive center and expanded walking trails.
