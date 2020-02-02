Untouched native prairie draws visitors, preserves history

WAMEGO, Kan. (AP) – An expanse of untouched native prairie grass has been transformed into a destination for those who want to walk across the tallgrass that greeted settlers.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that Mount Mitchell Prairie Guards hope to preserve, protect and promote this area a few miles south of Wamego and east of a bend in the Kansas River as one of the few places left in the world to walk through untouched native prairie grass.

They hope to one day see recognized with a dedicated interpretive center and expanded walking trails.

