Update: Suspect in officer-involved shooting dies at Wichita hospital

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Rene Prieto died Wednesday in the Wichita hospital where he was being treated since the Nov. 13 Pratt officer-involved shooting. An autopsy will be performed.

The shooting occurred at 512 N Main St.

The KBI said Pratt police received a report of a man waving a gun in the street. As officers were trying to make contact with the man, the KBI said he shot at officers. Three officers returned fire, hitting Prieto. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

The family of Rene Prieto said they are devastated by the shooting and are asking for privacy "during this very difficulty time."

The family also released the following statement: