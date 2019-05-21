Update: McPherson resumes normal water usage

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Normal water usage can resume throughout McPherson as of 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21.

Temporary repairs have been completed at the Waste Water Treatment Facility according to Public Works Director Jeff Woodward.

“We are grateful to the many employees from the Waste Water Treatment Facility, BPU and Stevens Contractors of Salina,” said Woodward. “They worked diligently to provide a temporary solution, and all residents will benefit from their efficiency and dedication.”

The Public Works Department will continue to monitor wastewater equipment and keep the public informed of any changes.