UPDATE: Severe weather

Portions of southwestern and south central kansas have been upgraded to an enhanced risk. Tornadoes and very large hail possible. As well as damaging winds. This area needs to watch out for new storm development after 1pm.

SPC has issued a tornado watch that does not include Sedgwick County. It points east of I-135 and south of I-35 covers SE Kansas and into Western Missouri.

It is valid until 5 p.m. It includes Allen, Butler, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson Counties in NWS Wichita’s area of responsibility.