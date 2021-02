WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Public Schools announced via Twitter Monday that board member Mike Rodee is resigning from the Board due to personal reasons. The Board has voted to accept the resignation.

Rodee is resigning from the Board due to personal reasons. The Board has voted to accept the resignation. — Wichita Public Schools (@WichitaUSD259) February 9, 2021

To watch the USD 259 BOE meeting live, click here.

For more information on Wichita Public Schools, click here.