USD 465 Winfield: No school for 4th grade on Tuesday due to possible COVID-19 exposure

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – USD 465 Winfield School District shared on its Facebook page Monday that a staff member at Lowell Elementary tested positive for COVID Monday, and due to that exposure, the district is having to quarantine all 4th-grade students and 4th-grade related staff. There will be no school on Tuesday for 4th grade.

The school district said, “Students will move to remote learning on Wednesday, April 21st and return to in-person learning on Thursday, April 29th. More information will be provided to families tomorrow. Also, parents may pick up student Chromebooks tomorrow at the school between 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. Parents are reminded to monitor their students for COVID symptoms. If you have additional questions, please contact the school office tomorrow morning.”

