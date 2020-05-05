Click here for coronavirus updates

Vandalism at park at Kanopolis Reservoir forces Army Corps of Engineers to take action

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Damage at Kanopolis Reservoir. (Courtesy Army Corps of Engineers)

KANOPOLIS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Army Corps of Engineers has closed vehicle access to Venango Park at Kanopolis Reservoir. The Venango boat ramp will remain accessible by vehicle.

In a post on Facebook, the Corps said there has been a rise in vandalism, theft and littering. It also says visitors have disregarded social distancing practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control during the COVID-19 facility closure.

The picture posted with the social media message shows litter at the park. The Corps says the picture is just one of the more recent examples. It says there has not been one single event, but numerous issues over the last few weeks.

