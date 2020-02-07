Vandals create a mess in Ulysses Scout House

The Scout House in Ulysses has been vandalized. (Photo courtesy Artrisha Rae Moyer)

ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) – Someone got into the Scout House in Ulysses in the past week and left the place in shambles.

The Scout House is a city building that is primarily used by the scout groups in the area.

Jeff Moyer, the assistant scoutmaster for Troop 186, says they discovered the mess Thursday night and called police.

The vandal or vandals tore out some ceiling tiles, wrote graffiti on the walls, turned over tables and other furniture, and dumped other products on the ground.

Moyer says he does not know the motive for the attack. He thinks the damage can be fixed quickly so the scouts can get back to their activities in the building.

The scouts are asking for anyone with information about the attack to call the Ulysses Police Department at (620) 356-3500.

