Various entities in southwest Kansas get together to discuss emergency response, COVID-19

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Various agencies and businesses in southwest Kansas congregated Tuesday over Zoom to discuss emergency response matters and COVID-19. This get-together was an opportunity for each entity to discuss all pertinent issues and find ways to better collaborate moving forward.

Colleen Drees, Finney County Public Health Director, said they have experienced significant declines in COVID cases in their community. Finney County has administered around 1,000 vaccine doses, plans to administer an additional 700 this week, and has an estimated 1,000 planned for next week. A website with an online scheduling portal has been launched recently to assist with the vaccination process.

Garden City Schools Public Information Coordinator Roy Cessna shared that their district surveyed staff members, and of the 87-percent [1,122 employees] of staff that responded to the survey, 51-percent of staff said they would take the COVID vaccine. Cessna said the number of staff and students remain low in testing positive for COVID. Only five students tested positive last week. Garden City Schools have been conducting onsite learning with enhanced protective measures, including masks, handwashing, small workgroups, and modified lunch schedules.

Veronica Garcia, Safety Manager with Tyson stated they have introduced face shields attached to employees’ helmets. They continue to take employee temperatures and have seen a decrease in positive cases and some days have reported zero positive cases. Garcia said they are educating staff members on vaccinations and leaving it on the employee to make the choice of getting vaccinated.

Skylar Swords, Service Director of Finney County EMS said they have been experiencing a steady number of calls, with a slight increase in difficulty breathing calls, but no indications it’s related to COVID. He stated that they have adequate Personal Protective Equipment [PPE] on hand, and have been able to get new PPE without little to no issue, including recycling them through the Batelle system.

Kansas Highway Patrol’s Randy Mosher stated that the first round of vaccine shots have been administered.

The participants have scheduled their next meeting for April 13 via Zoom.