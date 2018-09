Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ambulance (KSN File Photo)

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - Olathe police say an 18-month-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle.

Police said the child was hit shortly after noon in Olathe. Investigators believe a family member may have been backing out of the driveway when the incident happened.

The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The investigation is continuing.