Video shows close call involving Kansas deputies stopped along I-35

Kansas

by: Heidi Schmidt, WDAF-TV

Posted: / Updated:

OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) — A close call for two Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies.

The sheriff’s office tweeted the video and said the deputies were almost hit by the driver of a white car on Sunday.

It happened after the deputies pulled over a driver along Interstate 35 at 151st St. The deputies were out of their cars when the sheriff’s office said the driver of the white car nearly rear-ended one of the patrol vehicles.

The deputies relayed the information to Olathe police who stopped the driver of the white car near 127th St.

The sheriff’s office said that driver was eventually arrested for driving under the influence.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers to follow the law and move over a lane when emergency crews are on the side of the road.

