Video shows house collapse as Kansas City, Kansas fire crews battle blaze

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Kansas City, Kansas fire crews battled a massive blaze Monday that collapsed one house and threatened others nearby.

The fire happened at 122 S. 17th St., near Lowell Avenue. The call went out around 7:40 a.m.

KCKFD tweeted that the call was upgraded to a second alarm because of exposure to an “adjacent structure.”

Video in the tweet, which is embedded below, shows two firefighters with a hose in front of the fully-engulfed house. Then, the left side of the house suddenly collapses.

The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department told WDAF-TV that the home was vacant. So far, there have been no injuries to any residents or firefighters.