Wagle calls Senate to vote on Judge Jack appointment Tuesday

In a letter to the Kansas Senate, President Susan Wagle called for a session to convene Tuesday to vote on the confirmation of an appointed judge.

In the letter, Wagle said this vote is in response to the Kansas Supreme Court’s decision to reject both Labette County District Judge Jeffry Jack’s withdrawal from appointment and Governor Laura Kelly’s withdrawal of his appointment.

The session is set to convene Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. “for the limited purpose of considering the appointment,” and is likely to deny confirmation.

Earlier this month, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt filed a suit to the high court in Topeka asking who had the constitutional authority to make an appointment to the appellate court.

The appointment was needed after Judge Patrick McAnany retired from the Kansas Court of Appeals in January, leaving a seat on the court vacant.

She made the appointment within the 60 days limited in the constitution; however, after some paritsan tweets from Jack were revealed, she withdrew the appointment. Jack also withdrew himself from consideration. Both withdrawals occurred after the 60 day deadline had passed.

This left a constitutional dilemma, as the Democratic governor said she had the power to make a new appointment because she met the 60 day limit set to pick a name, and that a new appointment would replace the first.

Senate President Susan Wagle, a Republican, said to the contrary that the power now lies in the hands of Chief Justice Lawton Nuss. The Kansas Constitution mandates the Chief Justice of the Kansas Supreme Court to appoint a nominee from the selection commission’s list if the governor does not do so within the 60 day deadline.

Instead, the court said neither the governor has the power to withdraw an appointment, nor does the nominee have power to withdraw him or herself from appointment. The court decided that once an appointment is made, the Senate must hold a confirmation vote.

That decision came down Friday. By Monday, Wagle had distributed her call to convene.

If senators don’t hold a vote Tuesday, Jack will be confirmed by default, but if senators reject Jack’s appointment in a vote, Kelly will then have the authority to make a new appointment.

After attempting to withdraw Jack’s appointment earlier this year, Kelly wanted to appoint Lenexa attorney Sarah Warner to the appellate seat. She’s said she will follow through with this appointment if the senate votes down Jack.

“I want to thank the Kansas Supreme Court for their expedited decision on this important issue. I encourage the Senate to act swiftly to vote down the Jack appointment next week. I intend to appoint Sarah Warner to the Court of Appeals following action by the Senate. It’s time to move forward and fill this vacancy with one of the brightest lawyers in our state.” Governor Laura Kelly (D)-KS

In a state of her own, Wagle cited Kelly as the reason for the mess in the court process.

“Laura Kelly’s mishandling of her Court of Appeals nomination is just another display of her incompetence as governor,” Wagle said. “Sadly, this avoidable situation by the Kelly administration has turned into a waste of taxpayer dollars. Next week, the Kansas Senate will return to Topeka to solve this issue created by Governor Kelly.”

The Senate Democratic Leader Anthony Hensley also spoke to Warner’s favor, asking the Senate to quickly resolve the vote with Jack, and schedule a date for a confirmation vote on Warner, which has not legally happened, yet Hensley is certain Jack will not make it to the bench Tuesday.

“When the Senate convenes on May 14, it is my belief that Court of Appeals nominee Jeff Jack will not receive a single vote in favor of his confirmation,” Hensley said.

He called for Wagle to call for a session to vote on Warner’s pending appointment for May 29 because it “would allow the Senate to be able to vote on her confirmation when we convene at 10 a.m. for Sine Die adjournment,” that same day.

Hensley also called for legislative changes to the appointment process. Those would have to be made in the next legislative session.

“Under these circumstances we have found that the statute regarding Court of Appeals appointments is too vague,” Hensley said. “Next session, we need to change the statute to make sure this type of situation will never happen, again.”