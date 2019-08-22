Warden of Topeka women’s prison transferring to Lansing

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The warden of the state-run women’s prison in Topeka has been reassigned to Lansing Correctional Facility, where she will become the state’s first female warden of a men’s correctional facility.

Shannon Meyer, who has been warden at Topeka Correctional Facility for three years, will become warden in Lansing next week. She will replace retiring warden Ron Baker.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Meyer previously was the deputy warden at Lansing before going to Topeka.

While at the Topeka prison, Meyer recommended the firing of dental lab instructor Tomas Co after an internal report substantiated claims of sexual harassment and unprofessional behavior with inmates. Her recommendation was overruled. Co has since been fired and charged with having unlawful sexual relations with inmates.

Corrections spokesman Randy Bowman said Meyer’s relocation to Lansing is unrelated to Co.