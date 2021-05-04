WATCH: The Falcon has landed! First hatchling emerges in nest atop Evergy building in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – One protective mommy falcon is guarding her three eggs and one tiny hatchling atop the Evergy building in downtown Topeka. The very attentive falcon mom was nesting on four eggs, out of which one hatched Tuesday.

Evergy, the energy company is sharing developments in the falcon mom’s nest via a live stream.

With the first egg hatching on May 4, commonly referenced as Star Wars Day — Evergy suggested naming the hatchling ‘Millennium’ for the Millennium Falcon or ‘Chewy’ for Chewbacca. Facebook fans following the live stream chose the name ‘Chewy.’

To check out the livestream straight from the falcon’s nest, click here.

