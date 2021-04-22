Water recovery along I-70 in Shawnee County following deadly car crash

(Photo courtesy of Kansas Highway Patrol – Troop B)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County first responders are on the scene of a water recovery off I-70 near Valencia Road west of Topeka.

A KSNT News reporter said the vehicle is upside down in the river.

Kansas State Highway Patrol Troop B confirmed on social media they are investigating the deadly crash on 1-70 eastbound just east of Valencia Road in Shawnee County.

The Highway Patrol warns motorists there is no lane blockage, but asks drivers to use caution as they pass.

Sometime near 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning officials received a call saying a car had gone off the road.

