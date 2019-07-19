WB I-70 shut down after collision with semi carrying hazardous military munitions

NEAR JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Traffic on westbound I-70 was moving slowly near Fort Riley Friday this morning after a crash involving two tractor-trailers, one carrying radiological, hazardous materials.

The crash happened around 6:10 a.m., an emergency worker said. The highway was shut down for more than four hours while emergency crews investigated the wreck.

I70 Westbound remains CLOSED at Exit 300 (area was previously 297). Alternate route through Junction City on… Posted by Geary County Emergency Management on Friday, July 19, 2019

Geary Co. Emergency Management warned that the wreck was carrying hazardous materials and required the westbound lanes to be shutdown while crews clean up the scene.

According to Fort Riley, its ammunition technicians are assisting emergency managers with their response. In a tweet, it said one of the semis was carrying military munitions between U.S. Army arsenals was involved and became disabled. The technicians are said to be bringing in a replacement trailer.

Fort Riley ammunition technicians are assisting Geary Co. Emergency Management Friday in response to a Junction City vehicle crash. A semi-trailer transporting military munitions between U.S. Army arsenals was involved & disabled. Technicians are providing a replacement trailer. — U.S. Army Fort Riley (@FortRiley) July 19, 2019

Officials reported only minor injuries of those involved in the accident.

Emergency workers said traffic is being detoured through Grandview Plaza after the crash.

One lane westbound on I-70 has since been re-opened.