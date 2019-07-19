WB I-70 shut down near Fort Riley

NEAR JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Traffic on westbound I-70 was moving slowly near Fort Riley Friday this morning after a crash involving two tractor-trailers, one carrying radiological, hazardous materials.

The crash happened around 6:10 a.m., an emergency worker said. The highway was shut down for more than four hours while emergency crews investigated the wreck.

Geary Co. Emergency Management warned that the wreck was carrying hazardous materials and required the westbound lanes to be shutdown while crews clean up the scene.

Officials reported only minor injuries of those involved in the accident.

Emergency workers said traffic is being detoured through Grandview Plaza after the crash.

I-70 has since been re-opened.