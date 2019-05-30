Weather Service rates northeast Kansas tornado an EF-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The National Weather Service has rated a tornado that caused extensive damage in eastern Kansas an EF-4.

Tuesday's twister had peak winds of 170 mph.

The tornado was part of a severe system that moved through the area west of Kansas City, causing 18 injuries and damaging homes, trees and power lines in Douglas, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties.

The weather service said the tornado developed southwest of the college town of Lawrence as an EF-3 storm and strengthened as it moved northeast. The tornado was on the ground for almost 32 miles and was a 1 mile wide at its largest.

