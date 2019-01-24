Welcome to the force, Tank -- Hutchinson PD introduces new K-9
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) - The Hutchinson Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 officer!
Officer Tank was officially welcomed to the force in Hutchinson on Thursday morning where Police Chief Hooper presented Tank with his badge.
The department posted photos of the induction ceremony on their Facebook page saying, "In dogs we trust, with paws we bust!"
K-9 Tank will begin patrolling the streets of Hutchinson this weekend.
KSN's Carly Willis was at the ceremony today and she will have the full story tonight on KSN News at 10:00. You don't want to miss it!
