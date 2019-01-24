Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. K-9 Officer Tank officially becomes an officer of the Hutchinson Police Department. (Photos Courtesy Hutchinson Police Department)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. K-9 Officer Tank officially becomes an officer of the Hutchinson Police Department. (Photos Courtesy Hutchinson Police Department)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) - The Hutchinson Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 officer!

Officer Tank was officially welcomed to the force in Hutchinson on Thursday morning where Police Chief Hooper presented Tank with his badge.

The department posted photos of the induction ceremony on their Facebook page saying, "In dogs we trust, with paws we bust!"

K-9 Tank will begin patrolling the streets of Hutchinson this weekend.

KSN's Carly Willis was at the ceremony today and she will have the full story tonight on KSN News at 10:00. You don't want to miss it!