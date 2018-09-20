West Nile Virus confirmed in Kansas horses

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health has received notification of multiple confirmed cases of West Nile virus in horses across the state over the past few weeks. Confirmed cases have been reported in Lyon, Seward, Neosho, Marion and Wichita counties.

All of the confirmed cases of virus in Kansas were in unvaccinated horses or horses with an unknown vaccination history so were assumed to be unvaccinated.

All horse owners should consult with their local veterinarians and make a vaccination plan for their horses.

West Nile Virus is a virus that can infect humans, horses, birds and other species. Horses infected with West Nile can have symptoms that range from depression, loss of appetite and fever to severe neurologic signs such as incoordination, weakness, inability to rise, and hypersensitivity to touch or sound. West Nile can be fatal in horses.

For more information about West Nile virus or other animal disease issues in Kansas, go to the KDA Division of Animal Health website.