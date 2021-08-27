Where can Salina pups go now that the county dog park is closed?

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — You’ll have to take your pup to a new dog park in Salina.

Before the upcoming development of Kenwood Park, the City of Salina has closed the former county dog park and buildings in the surrounding area to ensure the safety of all participants and pets during the demolition of the current facilities there.

There are two other public dog parks that remain open in the City of Salina, including Barkley Park and the Salina Animal Shelter Dog.

Barkley Park is a fully fenced, 2-acre public dog park located south of Dean Evans Stadium on Markley Rd and is open daily to the public from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Another dog park is located at 329 N 2nd St directly behind the Salina Animal Shelter to the west. This park is open daily from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. with the exception of a daily closure from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

All dogs must be over the age of four months, have a current rabies shot and city license, from Salina, to visit either park.