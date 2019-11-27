Wichita man dead after being struck by semi on turnpike

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Turnpike Association say that a pedestrian has died after being hit by a semi.

Brandon Henderson, 32-years-old of Wichita, is said to have been crossing northbound I-135 near Lyon county when he was struck by a semi-truck traveling northbound at around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Henderson was pronounced dead and taken to a local mortuary. His next-of-kin has been notified.

It is unclear why Henderson was crossing the highway, or if the driver would have had enough time to prevent the accident.

