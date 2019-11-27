Wichita man dead after being struck by semi on turnpike

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Turnpike Association say that a pedestrian has died after being hit by a semi.

Brandon Henderson, 32-years-old of Wichita, is said to have been crossing northbound I-135 near Lyon county when he was struck by a semi-truck traveling northbound at around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Henderson was pronounced dead and taken to a local mortuary. His next-of-kin has been notified.

It is unclear why Henderson was crossing the highway, or if the driver would have had enough time to prevent the accident.

KSN will give you more details on this story as information emerges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories