Wichita man indicted for threatening anti-abortion workers

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Federal prosecutors have accused a Wichita man of threatening workers of the anti-abortion group Operation Rescue.

A four-count indictment on Wednesday charges 22-year-old Christopher M. Thompson with making threats to injure a person.

The indictment alleges Thompson made calls on Aug. 14 threatening to kill Operation Rescue employees and rape their daughters.

The government said in a news release that Thompson faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250 if convicted.

Online court records do not indicate whether he has an attorney yet.

