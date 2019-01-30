Wichita man indicted for threatening anti-abortion workers
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Federal prosecutors have accused a Wichita man of threatening workers of the anti-abortion group Operation Rescue.
A four-count indictment on Wednesday charges 22-year-old Christopher M. Thompson with making threats to injure a person.
The indictment alleges Thompson made calls on Aug. 14 threatening to kill Operation Rescue employees and rape their daughters.
The government said in a news release that Thompson faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250 if convicted.
Online court records do not indicate whether he has an attorney yet.
