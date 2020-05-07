Wichita Public Library set to start curb-side pick up Monday, May 11

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– As society slowly reopens, cities are looking at how they can get their libraries up and running. KSN News spoke with several library directors in Kansas who tell us they’re slowing moving into new strategies.

“So, Monday May 11th while you can’t go into the libraries you will be able to have curbside pick-up orders that you can receive there,” said Mayor, Brandon Whipple.

Closed for almost two months, the Wichita public library will use call ahead reservations to when the doors finally open. It will allow people to place items on hold and schedule a time to pick them up.

The Hutchinson and Derby public libraries are also taking call ahead requests. And they have taken public internet access to the parking lot.

“We’ve settled down to a pretty well pace now. We are regularly seeing traffic but it’s not I mean taking four or five people to get books off the shelve and to the window,” said Director of Derby public library, Eric Gustafson.

“We are offering WIFI connectivity pretty much everywhere within a block of our building you can get a pretty decent signal, we moved all of our access point to the front of our building. So we are inviting people to come into the parking lot and use their devices in the vehicle or whatever,” said, Director at Hutchinson public library, Gregg Wamsley.

The Park City library is allowing people to use its computers. But they are wiped down after every use, and off limits for 35 minutes.

