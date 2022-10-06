WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — WSU’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research has released its updated employment forecast for Kansas, Wichita, Kansas City, and Topeka.

The report indicates the highest economic growth in Kansas for 2023 will be in the production sectors, which will see an increase of 1.4%. That translates to around 3,316 jobs. The majority of those jobs are expected to be added in the Wichita area.

According to the report, the Wichita metro area will see a growth of about 0.3% overall, while the rest of the state will see flat growth of 0.0%. The center cites tighter monetary policies, the tightening labor market, and a possible coming market correction as the reason for the flat growth. The Wichita metro area consists of Sedgwick, Butler, Harvey, and Sumner counties.

Kansas City, Kansas metro area is also expected to see a similar amount of employment growth as Wichita, adding 5,100 workers, an increase of about 0.3%. The area includes Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami, and Wyandotte Counties.

The Topeka metro area is expected to fair worse. The forecasted employment growth is expected to be between -0.5% to 0.2%. The Topeka metro area includes Jackson, Jefferson, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties.

Both the Wichita and Kansas City metro area have mostly gained back all jobs lost during the pandemic. However, Topeka metro area, which lost just under 10,000 jobs during the pandemic, is still down about 900 jobs.

You can read the full forecast here.