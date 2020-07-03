Wichita Veterans Memorial Park: A place of reflection

The Wichita Veterans Memorial Park is a place of reflection.

“For the families of our fallen soldiers, keep their memory alive by telling their story,” Marine veteran Tom Huxtable read from a card, left behind at the Park.

Tom Huxtable said on a simple walk through the Wichita Veterans Memorial Park, you’ll find momentos, and memorials that share stories of sacrifice.

“They gave their todays, for our tomorrows,” Huxtable said.

Huxtable understands service.

“Once a Marine, always a Marine,” Huxtable said.

He said he’s seen many things take shape here, since he joined the Park Board more than a decade ago.

“We added the WWII memorial, added The Revolutionary War memorial, and back here added the memorial to all the Desert Wars,” Huxtable said.

He said the park is unique, in how many memorials they’ve been able to build.

“These are memorials, to the people, for the most part, who gave their lives, so we can have our freedom,” Huxtable said.

He said they are already paving the way for more tributes.

“This sidewalk I am standing on, leads up and a little over a rise,” Huxtable said.

The Veterans Memorial Parkway will replace part of the concrete path, in the future.

“There’s going to be a large circle, embedded will be emblems from all the branches of service, and from that, up until the Vietnam Memorial, including the split, will be nothing but Vietnam veterans’ names,” Huxtable said.

He said they are constantly working to ensure they are honoring the heroes of the past.

“Two hundred and ffity years that people have been fighting for the freedom, that you and I enjoy today,” Huxtable said.

“With sincere appreciation and love, United States of America,” Huxtable read from a card left at the park.

He said when he thinks about what this park means to so many, only one word comes to mind, humble.

The park is one of few in the nation that has a Berlin Airlift Memorial.

For more information on the Park and for future events, go to

http://wichitaveteransmemorialpark.com/