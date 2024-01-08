KANSAS (KSNW) — Winter shelters are being set up for those stranded and/or without power across Kansas due to the weather.

Garden City

The City of Garden City has set up the Law Enforcement Center, located at 304 N. 9th St., as a shelter for those stranded or without power.

Hamilton County

In Hamilton County, the New Life Fellowship Church at 417 N. Hamilton St. is open as a warming shelter.

Lane County

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says if you or someone you know is in need of adequate shelter in the county to call them at 620-397-2828, and that a deputy will call you back with options.

KSN will add more winter shelters as we become aware of them. Know of one we did not list? Email it to connect3news@ksn.com.