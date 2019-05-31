Woman and child escape train collision with no serious injuries

HALSTEAD, Kan. (KSNW) – A 38-year-old Burrton woman received minor scrapes and her 2-year-old child was not injured in a collision involving a train in Halstead Friday morning. It happened around 9:05 am.

Authorities said Kelli Rump was headed southbound on the 2500 block of South River Park Road in a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe when she crossed the railroad tracks.

A train engine hit the front of the Rump’s SUV. Rump told officials that a tree row obstructed her view of the westbound train.

There were no crossing arms at the tracks near River Park Road and SW 24th officials said.

Rump and her child were not taken to the hospital.