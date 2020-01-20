Woman arrested after early-morning police chase

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County sheriff says a woman fled from a deputy who was trying to pull her over early Monday morning.

Sheriff Brian Bellendir says the deputy was on regular patrol around 3:45 a.m., near the 400 block of NW 10th Avenue in rural Barton County.

The deputy attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation. Instead of stopping, the sheriff says the car fled.

The chase lasted approximately 30 miles and covered parts of Barton, Pawnee and Rush counties.

At one point, the car hit a raccoon and was partially disabled, but it continued to move.

The sheriff says speeds ranged from 10 to 110 miles an hour.

He says the chase ended when deputies boxed the car in just west of Albert.

Deputies arrested Shaina Kuester, 23, of rural Great Bend. She was booked into the Barton County jail on suspicion of:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony flee and elude

Traffic infractions

Kuester is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Pawnee and Rush County Sheriff’s Offices helped with the case.

LATEST STORIES: