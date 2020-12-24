Woman transported to hospital in critical condition from Newton apartment fire

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Newton Fire-EMS Department responded to a building fire around 3 a.m. Thursday at 217 Muse in Newton.

According to the Newton Fire Department’s Facebook page, crews entered the building and quickly located the apartment with smoke venting from it. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and rescue a female from inside the apartment.

The victim was removed from the apartment where rescue crews performed life-saving measures on her. She was transported from the scene to a Wichita hospital in critical condition.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire inside the original apartment. No other tenants were displaced due to this fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

