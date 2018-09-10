Woman dead after crash on I-70 in Dickinson County

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A woman is dead after a crash Sunday night on I-70 in Dickinson County

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2000 Ford Econoline van rear-ended a 2002 Ford Expedition that was traveling near the minimum posted speed limit. The crash caused the Expedition to enter the ditch and roll.

The driver of the Expedition, 71-year-old Elizabet D. Baker, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was transported to an Abilene hospital where she died. Baker was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the van from Colorado was also injured. No word if they were transported to the hospital.